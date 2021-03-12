The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers URFA Predictions, Cap Update, Pro Days, Signing News, Jesse James, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the 2021 NFL salary cap number being set and what it means for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We go over where the Steelers are against the cap but might be forthcoming before March 17 and what’s in store for the Steelers later this offseason. We cover this top to bottom when it comes to restructures, recent signings and more.

The Steelers re-signed wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud this week and restructured the contract of fullback Derek Watt. We talk about those moves as well. The Detroit Lions are releasing tight end Jesse James, so Alex and I talk about that move and him potentially coming back to the Steelers. Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown would like to play for the Steelers so we discuss him and the possibility of that happening.

The compensatory draft picks were announced so Alex and I discuss that news. We also go over the Steelers recent pro day activity and what that all might mean.

With the start of free agency now just a few days away, Alex and I give our final predictions on several players as to if we think they will be re-signed or not. That game show, of sorts, includes one last conversation about wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and the plausibility of him re-signing in the next few days.

Later in the show the news breaks that offensive lineman B.J. Finney is returning to the Steelers, so Alex and I discuss that news and what it means.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

