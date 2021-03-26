Season 11, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers being at the Penn State pro day on Thursday. We talk about Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth and the possibility of him being the Steelers first or second round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. We also talk briefly about the two other Penn State players that a lot of eyes were on Thursday at the pro day.

The Steelers have been spotted at several other pro days this week and have talked to a lot of draftable prospects as well. We recap what we know after attending several pro day media sessions this week.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II took part in a question-and-answer call with fans on Thursday, so we recap everything that he said that was notable. This includes some news about a 17-game schedule in 2021, fans at Heinz Field, a return to Latrobe for training camp, a new contract for outside linebacker T.J. Watt and much more.

Will the Steelers add a slot cornerback with experience ahead of the draft? It’s possible so Alex and I go over two options that just might fit that need for the Steelers based on history the team has with the players.

We also go over the Steelers remaining unsigned unrestricted free agents as of Friday morning and talk some about the higher profile ones.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Pro Day Sightings, Pat Freiermuth, Rooney Comments, Slot CBs, Reader Emails & More

