The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers News, Roethlisberger Contract, Cap Update, Free Agents, Casualties, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 87 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger agreeing to a new contract that included him taking $5 million less than he was originally scheduled to earn in 2021.

Alex and I go over every detail related to Roethlisberger’s new contract and attempt to look forward as to what the voidable language might be and if it will ultimately affect 2022 and the potential dead money charge offs. We also discuss the possibility of Roethlisberger playing in 2022 for the Steelers.

With Roethlisberger’s contract now done, Alex and I look at the Steelers current salary cap situation with less than two weeks left before the start of the 2021 league year. We go over some moves the Steelers still might make to get even lower on the salary cap. We go over potential salary cap casualties for the Steelers in these next few weeks.

Will the Steelers be able to re-sign a few of their own unrestricted free agents like wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Cameron Sutton? We discuss that topic more in this episode.

Will the offseason bloodletting around the NFL in these next few weeks play right into the Steelers hands as it relates to cheap veteran free agent players? Alex and I discuss that topic and even go over a few recently released players the Steelers might have some interest in signing on the cheap. One of those players we discuss briefly is center B.J. Finney, who was released Friday morning by the Cincinnati Bengals.

We go over the scouting report that Alex did recently on the Auburn wide receiver the Steelers seem to have interest in and also review his offensive player free agent want list.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

