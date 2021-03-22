The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers New FA Signings, Voidable Year Talk, Banner Update, Nelson Decision, Reader Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 93 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and their most recent signings, Miles Killebrew and Joe Haeg. we go over the contract Haeg signed and the potential compensatory value impact.

Alex and I have researched the voidable year aspects of the contracts signed recently by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and we discuss if they will impact franchise tagging ability and compensatory formula.

Are the Steelers making the right decision with cornerback Steven Nelson?? We revisit that conservation on the Monday. We also discuss the Steelers at some recent pro days and who they were there to see more than likely.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Monday show and then answer a few questions we have received recently from listeners.

