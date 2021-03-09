The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agents, JuJu’s Pending Free Agency, Rondale Moore Breakdown, Listener Emails & More

Season 11, Episode 88 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the start of the new league now being right around the corner and how things should start hearing up soon when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A few new contract details related to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have surfaced since the Friday show, so we make sure to recap those notes. We also go over where the Steelers are right now when it comes to their own salary cap situation and what all might be in store for the team related to that in the next few days.

It’s only a matter of time before the Steelers lose cornerback Mike Hilton to free agency so we go over why he’s deserving of a big deal in the next several weeks and recap a few of his recent comments made during his interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Will the Steelers be able to retain any of their top unrestricted free agents in the coming days? Alex and I discuss that topic and go deeper in the pending free agency of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. That talk about the Steelers young wide receiver includes comments made recently by Rod Woodson and what the offense would do to replace Smith-Schuster should he leave via free agency. will Smith-Schuster be the top wide receiver in free agency? We discuss that aspect of him in this show as well.

News about Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree surfaced during the recording of this show and so Alex and I provide instant reaction to it.

Some interesting Pro Days will take place the rest of this week, so we cover that topic along with a few other news and notes from around the NFL that have taken place the last few days. Alex also goes over his offensive free agent wish list on this show.

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore was recently mocked to the Steelers at 24 overall in a recent offering from Pro Football Focus so Alex and I profile him and go over if he should be considered a legitimate first-round target.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Tuesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

