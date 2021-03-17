Season 11, Episode 90 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL league year on Wednesday.

Alex and I talk first about the Steelers releasing inside linebacker Vince Williams on Tuesday and what that means moving forward. We pay our respects to Williams as it relates to his career in Pittsburgh and the 2013 draft class as a whole.

The Steelers have also lost cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu so far in free agency, so we discuss where they are going to, the deals they both signed and more. We go over the Steelers inability to keep both players as well.

The Steelers have re-signed tackle Zach Banner, so Alex and I discuss his contract numbers and what him being back means moving forward into 2021 and beyond. Will him being back impact where the Steelers might draft a tackle? We discuss that and a few other things related to free agency.

As the show winds down, we let you know where the Steelers currently sit related to the 2021 salary cap with the start of the new league year now here. We also talk about the wide receiver and running back markets in this year’s free agency process to date.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Wednesday show to close things out and that includes a hot take of sorts about tight end Eric Ebron.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agent Losses, Banner Re-signing, Williams Release, Cap Situation & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-mar-17-episode-1396

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 90 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n