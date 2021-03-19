Season 11, Episode 91 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers with free agency now underway.

Alex and I talk first about an interesting update concerning the contract recently signed by cornerback Cameron Sutton that now includes three voidable years. This saved the Steelers a tiny bit of 2021 salary cap space. Why did they do the contract this way? Does this mean there still might be a chance that the Steelers will ultimately re-sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster? We discuss those topics.

We go over the Steelers re-signing defensive lineman Chris Wormley and what that might mean. We also talk a little about the future of defensive tackle Carlos Davis in this show.

I reveal to Alex what In would do right now if I were general manager Kevin Colbert and assuming the team has interest in bringing back Smith-Schuster.

The Steelers have been very busy at the college pro days this week so Alex and I bring everyone up to date on who from the team went where and more. We talk about several draft prospects in this episode who had pro days this past week.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Friday show to close things out.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agency News, Wormley Re-signing, Sutton Contract, Pro Days, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-mar-19-episode-1397

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 91 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n