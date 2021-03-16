Season 11, Episode 89 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the start of the 2021 NFL free agency tampering period and what all has transpired for the Pittsburgh Steelers through Tuesday night. This includes us discussing the Steelers re-signing of cornerback Cameron Sutton as well as them losing outside linebacker Bud Dupree and offensive lineman Matt Feiler to the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.

Alex and I go over the Steelers current salary cap situation as of Tuesday morning and talk some about the team’s remaining unsigned players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday evening. Will the team make more moves to free up cap space in the next 24 hours? We discuss.

We pass along the news about the Steelers signing general manager Kevin Colbert to another one-year extension and what that means. We also cover around-the-NFL news at the start of the free agency and if the Steelers might look to add some outside free agents.

What’s the latest on tackle Zach Banner and inside linebacker Vince Williams? Alex and I discuss both of them as well in this show.

Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith is looking at one of the top college punters on Tuesday so we go over that bit of news as well.

We then wrap up several loose ends late in this Tuesday show before turning our attention to several questions we received from listeners of the show since our last episode was released.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Free Agency News, Sutton Re-signing, Colbert, Punter Prospect, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-mar-16-episode-1395

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 89 of Season 11 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n