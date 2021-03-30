Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond Says He’s Spoken With ‘Higher Ups’ In Steelers’ Organization

The Pittsburgh Steelers were at Texas A&M Kellen Mond’s Pro Day today. Tuesday wasn’t the first time they’ve interacted with him either.

In a press conference following his workout, Mond said he’s spoken with the Steelers.

“I have talked to the Steelers a couple of times,” Mond said. “Don’t want to say any names but I’ve definitely had some great talks with scouts and higher-ups.”

In our scouting report, we summed him up in this way:

“While it is unclear how high Mond will go come April, it is clear he has tools to be an NFL quarterback. The modern day athleticism, matched with the arm talent allows him to make throws off platform. Plus, he excels throwing over the middle of the field, something the Steelers did a lot over the last couple of years.”

Our report praised him for his athleticism and arm strength but was critical of his scattershot accuracy and need to improve his footwork.

Mond is in the second Tier of QBs after the top names are off the board. He’s trying to be the sixth passer selected behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Mac Jones. Mond boosted his stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, named the game’s MVP.

In four years with the Aggies, Mond threw for 9661 yards with 71 TDs and 27 INTs. In 2020, he tossed 19 TDs to just three interceptions.

In addition to attending Mond’s workout, the Steelers also sent QBs coach Mike Sullivan to Alabama’s second Pro Day.