Steelers URFA OL Matt Feiler To Sign 3-Year, $21 Million Contract With Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost another one of their unrestricted free agents to another team on this tampering Monday as offensive lineman Matt Feiler is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Per Schefter, Feiler has reached agreement on a three-year, $21 million deal with Chargers.

After playing right tackle for the Steelers the previous two seasons, Feiler, a former undrafted free agent, made the move to left guard in 2020. He started 13 regular seasons for the Steelers in 2020 at left guard in addition to the team’s lone playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. He played 849 regular season snaps on offense and 57 more on special teams. Against the Browns in the Super Wild Card game, Feiler played all 90 offensive snaps.

The three regular season games that Feiler missed in 2020 were due to a pectoral injury that forced him to the team’s Reserve/Injured list. In total, and including the Steelers lone playoff game, Feiler allowed two sacks on the season, four quarterback hits and 11 hurries. Feiler’s pass blocking at left guard in 2020 was fine for the most part.

After entering the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, Feiler spent his rookie season on their practice squad. After failing to make the Texans 2015 53-man roster, Feiler was signed to the Steelers practice squad that September and remained on that unit the entire season. In 2016, Feiler bounced from the Steelers practice squad to the 53-man roster a few times. The last few seasons, however, Feiler has been a fixture on the Steelers 53-man roster.

Feiler now joins former Steelers offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett in Los Angeles. Sarrett is now the assistant offensive line coach for the Chargers. The Steelers play the Chargers in Los Angeles in 2021.