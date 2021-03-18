Steelers Thursday Morning Salary Cap Update With 2021 League Year Now Underway

Day-two of the NFL’s 2021 free agent signing period is now underway, and it follows a slow Wednesday when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers as there was no new news to report concerning unrestricted free agent comings and goings. With there being a lull in free agent losses and signings for the Steelers, we can take a quick look at where the Steelers currently sit at salary cap-wise heading into Thursday morning.

Let’s start first again with what the NFLPA shows on Thursday for the Steelers. They once again show the Steelers with 57 players under contract for the 2021 season and the team $5,657,086 under the cap. Those numbers, however, still do not include the contracts of center B.J. Finney, cornerback Cameron Sutton and tackle Zach Banner, so that is especially important to note when looking at that number. That number also does not include the 2021 offseason workout placeholder amount of $792,000, which will also be hitting soon.

Factoring in the recent contracts signed by Finney, Sutton, and Banner, along with the contract termination of inside linebacker Vince Williams, the Steelers currently sit $3,297,586 under the salary cap for 2021 as of Thursday morning. While the Steelers still have ways to go about clearing additional salary cap space, they have yet to do so at the time of this post and there are no signs they will soon.

I’ll provide another salary cap update for the Steelers whenever there is more movement, which could be a while.