Steelers Sign ERFA ILB Robert Spillane To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed another one of their exclusive rights free agents as linebacker Robert Spillane has now inked his one-year tender, the team announced on Wednesday.

Spillane started the Steelers 2020 season as a backup behind starting inside linebackers Devin Bush and Vince Williams and that meant the plan for him was to mostly contribute on special teams. When Bush was lost for the season in Week 6 to a knee injury, Spillane was jettisoned into the starting lineup and he even was the defensive quarterback for several games until a knee injury of his own in Week 13 forced him to the team’s Reserve/Injured list for the final three regular season games. While Spillane did return for the Steelers Super Wild Card game, he was very ineffective in that contest and played poorly.

Spillane ended the 2020 regular season with 43 total tackles on defense and two sacks. He was credited with four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, four passes defensed, a fumble recovery and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown. Spillane also had two total special teams tackles on the season. He played 377 total defensive snaps during the regular season and 153 more on special teams.

Spillane’s one-year contract he signed should be for $850,000 on an exclusive rights tender so that he can compete for a 2021 roster spot.

Spillane is now the third and final exclusive rights free agent signed by the Steelers this offseason as the team had previously announced that center J.C. Hassenauer and iside linebacker Marcus Allen had both signed their one-year tenders.