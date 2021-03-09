Steelers Sign ERFA ILB Marcus Allen To One-Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed another one of their exclusive rights free agents as Marcus Allen has now inked his one-year tender, the team announced on Tuesday.

We have signed LB Marcus Allen to a one-year contract. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/HSkPmauwUm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 9, 2021

Allen, who made the move from safety to inside linebacker last season, was originally selected by the Steelers in fifth-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. Allen was active for all but two games during the 2020 season and even started two contests later in the season due to injuries and COVID issues the team had. In total, Allen played 206 defensive snaps for the Steelers in 2020 in addition to 195 more on special teams. He finished the regular season with 24 total tackles on defense. He had two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and another six total tackles on special teams.

A lot of Allen’s 2020 defensive snaps came with him being part of the Steelers dime package and playing down low in the box. He was targeted 10 times in coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed nine receptions for 64 yards.

Allen’s experience on special teams was enough reason for the Steelers to bring him back this offseason on a one-year exclusive rights tender at $850,000 with no guarantees he makes the 2021 roster.

Allen is now the second exclusive rights free agent signed by the Steelers this week as the team announced on Monday that center J.C. Hassenauer had signed his one-year tender. This leaves inside linebacker Robert Spillane as the Steelers only exclusive rights free agent unsigned. His signing should be forthcoming this week.