Steelers Saturday Morning Salary Cap Update With 2021 League Year Well Underway

Day-four of the NFL’s 2021 free agent signing period is now underway, and it follows a very busy Friday when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team re-signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to an $8 million contract in addition to updating the contract numbers on cornerback Cameron Sutton. With Saturday about to get underway, we can now take a quick look at where the Steelers currently sit at salary cap-wise.

Let’s start first again with what the NFLPA shows on Saturday for the Steelers. They once again show the Steelers with 57 players under contract for the 2021 season and the team $5,657,086 under the cap. That’s still no movement since well before the new league year got underway. Those numbers still do not include the contracts of center B.J. Finney, cornerback Cameron Sutton, tackle Zach Banner, Smith-Schuster or the termination of inside linebacker Vince Williams so that is especially important to note when looking at that number. That number also does not include the 2021 offseason workout placeholder amount of $792,000, which will also be hitting soon.

Factoring in the recent contracts signed by Finney, Sutton, Banner, and Smith-Schuster along with the contract termination of Williams, the Steelers currently sit 1,942,586 under the salary cap for 2021 as of Saturday morning. That number also accounts for the offseason workout placeholder amount.

Will the Steelers trade or cut cornerback Steven Nelson soon? If they do, that move would create $8.25 million in 2021 salary cap space prior to roster displacement taking place.

I’ll provide another salary cap update for the Steelers whenever there is more movement, which could be by Monday morning.