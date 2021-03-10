Steelers News

Steelers Restructure Contract Of FB Derek Watt To Clear 2021 Cap Space

The Pittsburgh Steelers are clearing more salary cap space for the 2021 league year as the team has now completed a contract restructure on fullback Derek Watt, according to a Monday morning report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The restructure freed up $880,000 in salary cap space for 2021.

As part of the restructure on Watt, the $1 million roster bonus he was due along with all but $990,000 of the $1.75 base salary he was due was turned into a signing bonus and prorated out two years. This caused Watt’s 2021 cap charge to drop by $880,000, the maximum possible for him based on his current contract.

The restructure on Watt increases his 2022 cap charge by $880,000.

