Steelers Receive 4th Round Compensatory Pick For 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are receiving a 4th round compensatory pick for the 2021 NFL Draft according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted out the full comp list moments ago. The Steelers will have pick #141.

This year’s comp picks, issued today: pic.twitter.com/jUysgy0edg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

That report was confirmed by the league.

A look at the 2021 @NFL Draft compensatory selections pic.twitter.com/PMhApYhe6D — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) March 10, 2021

That 4th rounder comes from the loss of Javon Hargrave, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason.

Pittsburgh was also projected to receive a 6th round pick, though comp guru Nick Korte admitted he wasn’t confident in that prediction, and ultimately the Steelers did not get it. That comp pick would’ve been for the loss of BJ Finney. But he did not factor into the formula to qualify for an additional selection.

This is the Steelers free agent balance sheet related to the compensatory picks per the NFL release #Steelers pic.twitter.com/37eRJE6E5w — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) March 10, 2021

Around the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens received the highest comp pick, a 3rd round selection. That came not because of a free agency loss but the Houston Texans hiring David Culley to be their head coach. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals did not receive comp picks.

Pittsburgh now has eight picks in the draft. Starting with pick #24 in the first round of this year’s draft.