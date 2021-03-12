Steelers’ OL Coach Adrian Klemm Attends North Dakota State Pro Day

While the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t seem like suitors for North Dakota State QB Trey Lance, they do seem to have interest in another prospect from the school. That’s OT Dillon Radunz. According to this tweet from Taylor Budge, Steelers’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is in attendance to watch Radunz’s workout.

The Cardinals, Steelers, and Bengals are the main teams chatting with Dillon Radunz after agility drills just now in Fargo. pic.twitter.com/Qm5WMm0Lv4 — Taylor Budge (@Taylor_Budge) March 12, 2021

That’s Klemm to the left in the grey hoodie.

Radunz is considered a sleeper tackle but a name whose risen through the draft process. Like Lance, he got to play in just one game in 2020 due to COVID but was invited to and starred at the Senior Bowl. He showcased the ability to play guard or tackle and has a combination of strength and athleticism.

In our scouting report, Tom Mead highlighted Radunz’s “good pad level and leg drive” but noted his “overaggressive” mentality, causing him to slip off blocks. Here’s how he concluded his profile.

“Ideally, he would fit in a Gap/Power run scheme and a short, timing passing scheme. He’ll probably be a swing tackle year one and move to left tackle with improvement. Some teams may use him at left guard as well.”

Which sounds like a good fit in the Steelers’ system. 2021 has a deep offensive tackle class but Radunz has a shot to go early. Even first round consideration isn’t out of the question. The Houston Texans drafted small schooler Tytus Howard at #23 in 2019. According to mockdraftable.com, Radunz on average is going 50th overall.

Klemm has been busy scouting smaller school prospects this week. On Tuesday, he attended Wisconsin-Whitewater’s workout, putting center/guard Quinn Meinerz through drills.