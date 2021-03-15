Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Signs One-Year Extension Through 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping general manager Kevin Colbert for at least one more season, the team announced on Monday.

The Steelers announced just announced via a press release that Colbert has signed a one-year contract extension with the team. The extension will keep him with Pittsburgh through at least the 2022 NFL Draft. Financial terms of the deal were not released of the deal.

Colbert, who has been with the Steelers since 2000, has made it known for a while now that he wants to go year-to-year with the team. Ahead of Monday’s news, Colbert was under contract through the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year,” Colbert said in a statement. “We’ve been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal – to win another Super Bowl – has never been greater.”

Steers team president Art Rooney II has also commented on the re-signing of Colbert.

“I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year,” Rooney said in his statement on Monday. “Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year.”

Colbert, who joined the Steelers in 2000, is in his 22nd season at the helm of the Steelers’ personnel department, 11 as the director of football operations, and the last 11 as general manager. Prior to arriving in Pittsburgh, Colbert spent 10 years as the Pro Scouting Director for the Detroit Lions.