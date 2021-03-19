Steelers’ DL Coach Karl Dunbar Attends Louisiana Tech’s Pro Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching and scouting staff had their hands full on Thursday. We’ve already spotted them at Auburn, West Virginia, Buffalo, and Central Arkansas. You can add Louisiana Tech to that list. The Bulldogs’ Pro Day was highlighted by defensive linemen Milton Williams, who had an awfully impressive workout. Though he wasn’t been able to spot a photo of him yet, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, Steelers’ defensive line coach Karl Dunbar was on hand to watch him.

From Pauline’s Pro Day report:

“Williams’ position work was outstanding as well. Defensive line coaches from the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals took turns putting Williams through drills. Cowboys assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett was also in attendance.”

Williams impressed just as much in his testing. Per Pauline, Williams weighed in at 6’3, 284 pounds. He jumped an absurd 38.5 inches in the vertical, those are wide receiver/cornerback numbers, ran in the low-mid 4.6’s, had a 10’1″ broad jump, and put up 34 reps on the bench press. His three cone time sat somewhere in the high 6.8-low 6.9 range. Freaky numbers across the board for a man of his size.

Declaring as a junior, Williams put up 19 TFL and 10 sacks over the past two seasons. Given his strong workout, if the Steelers want him, they’ll have to take him sooner than later. Pauline notes the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals are considering Williams with their third round pick. Ultimately, Williams’ odds of becoming a Steeler are slim given the team’s likely focus on offense in the early rounds. But with Tyson Alualu exiting, the need to address defensive line probably bumped up a little.

Dunbar wasn’t the only member of the Steelers’ on-hand. We spotted area scout Mark Gorscak, famous for commanding the 40 yard dash at the Combine, in attendance. It’s no surprise to see Gorsack in the area. He generally scouts the south for the team.

Gorscak was captured in video courtesy of KTBS3.

As always, be sure to keep up-to-date with our Steelers’ 2021 Pro Day tracker. La Tech was the 21st school we know the team has attended over the past ten days. And look for a report on Williams before the draft.