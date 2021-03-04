Steelers Announce They’ve Signed QB Ben Roethlisberger To New Contract (Update)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced they’ve signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract. The team sent out the news just moments ago.

We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021

“We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021,” GM Kevin Colbert said in a statement on the team website. “We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”

Roethlisberger also released this statement on the new deal.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization. I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

Terms of the new contract were not immediately released. The Steelers made it clear they had to rework Roethlisberger’s deal in order for him to return in 2021. Prior to this new deal, he was scheduled to count $41 million against the cap.

Coming off elbow surgery, Roethlisberger started 15 games last season, only sitting out the regular season finale, while throwing for over 3800 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Developing story.

Update (2:01 PM): According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roethlisberger is reducing his salary from $19 million to $14 million this season and deferring payment into 2022. In total, it will free up over $15 million in 2021 for the Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger willingly reduced his pay to $14M from $19M in this final year of his contract and spread the cash payment through 2022, per source. It lowered the cap hit by over $15M, all so the team can make the right moves to be as competitive as possible this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2021

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero lays out more details of Roethlisberger’s new deal. The Steelers reduced his cap hit through a pay cut, voidable years, and spreading out Ben’s salary.