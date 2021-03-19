Steelers 2021 Draft Picks Officially Announced

The NFL has officially announced the complete 2021 draft order. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have eight picks in next month’s draft. They are:

First Round – 24th Overall

Second Round – 55th Overall

Third Round – 87th Overall

Fourth Round – 128th Overall

Fourth Round – 140th Overall

Sixth Round – 216th Overall

Seventh Round – 245th Overall

Seventh Round – 254th Overall

The second fourth round pick, #140, was the team’s compensatory pick for losing DT Javon Hargrave to the Philadelphia Eagles. They gave up their fifth round pick in the Chris Wormley trade. The sixth round pick stems from their Jerald Hawkins trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first seventh rounder, #245, was part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal while the other, #254, was also part of the Wormley deal. Pittsburgh traded a 5th for Wormley and a 7th.