Steelers 2021 Draft Picks Officially Announced

The NFL has officially announced the complete 2021 draft order. The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have eight picks in next month’s draft. They are:
First Round – 24th Overall
Second Round – 55th Overall
Third Round – 87th Overall
Fourth Round – 128th Overall
Fourth Round – 140th Overall
Sixth Round – 216th Overall
Seventh Round – 245th Overall
Seventh Round – 254th Overall
The second fourth round pick, #140, was the team’s compensatory pick for losing DT Javon Hargrave to the Philadelphia Eagles. They gave up their fifth round pick in the Chris Wormley trade. The sixth round pick stems from their Jerald Hawkins trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first seventh rounder, #245, was part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal while the other, #254, was also part of the Wormley deal. Pittsburgh traded a 5th for Wormley and a 7th.
The NFL Draft will kick off Thursday, April 29th.