ST Coordinator Danny Smith Attends Georgia Tech’s Pro Day

Danny Smith has made his first appearance on the Pro Day circiuit, attending Georgia Tech’s Pro Day on Tuesday, according to this tweet from Atlanta Falcons’ beat writer Orlando Ledbetter. Smith appears to be on-hand to check out punter Pressley Harvin.

#Falcons and others want to see if ⁦@GeorgiaTechFB⁩ punter Pressley Harvin can hold. pic.twitter.com/XeSU1JNtoW — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 16, 2021

They are even checking out punter Pressley Harvin’s arm at ⁦@GeorgiaTechFB⁩ Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/wKaCALW7Cp — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) March 16, 2021

Harvin, listed at a whopping 6’0, 255 pounds, was a four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets. For his career, he averaged 44.7 yards per punt. Last season, he exploded for a career-best 48 yards per attempt. He won the Ray Guy Award for top punter in college football and was a unanimous All-American selection.

As that third clip noted, teams even wanted to check out Harvin’s arm. At Georgia Tech, he threw three passes, including a 41 yard touchdown in 2019 thanks to a pinpoint throw by him.

That strong arm comes from his track background, competing in shot put and discus in high school, helping to lead his school to multiple regional titles.

Pittsburgh could be looking to add another punter to the mix this offseason. Currently, the only one they have under contract is Corliss Waitman, a rookie in 2020 who never appeared in a game. Jordan Berry was re-signed a quarter into last season and had a career-high 45.8 yards per punt. But he will officially become a free agent tomorrow.