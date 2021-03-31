Steelers News

Report: Steelers Are Signing Former Eastern Michigan WR Mathew Sexton

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing another player to their offseason roster and this time it’s a wide receiver they are adding.

According to Tom Pelissero off the NFL Network, the Steelers are signing former Eastern Michigan wide receiver Mathew Sexton after he blazed a low-4.3s 40-yard-dash at the Michigan State pro day last week. Sexton reportedly flashed his return skills in The Spring League as well.

At Eastern Michigan, Sexton registered 100 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He also returned 21 kickoffs for 353 yards and two punts for 77 yards and a touchdown.

At his 2020 pro day, Sexton measured in at 5096, 176-pounds, per draftscout.com.

https://emueagles.com/sports/football/roster/mathew-sexton/12312

