Report: Steelers Agree To One-Year Deal With WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed WR Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year contract, according to this tweet from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with WR/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, source said. McCloud played in every game last season, starting two, and now stays in Pittsburgh. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2021

McCloud was set to be a restricted free agent. Placing the lowest, original round tender on him would’ve cost $2.13 million. It’s unclear the terms of the agreement Pittsburgh made but they are likely bringing him back at a cheaper number than that.

A late training camp add, McCloud made the roster and brought juice to a kick return game desperately needing it. He averaged 23.1 yards per kick return and the Steelers finished 11th in KR average. They had been near the bottom in that category the past three years. He also averaged a healthy 10.3 yards per punt return.

A bit-piece on offense, he caught 20 passes for 77 yards while carrying the ball four times for 65 yards.