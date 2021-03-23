Report: OL Coach Adrian Klemm Attended Northern Iowa’s Pro Day

Yesterday, we noted the Pittsburgh Steelers had spoken with a pair of small school sleepers in EDGE Elerson Smith and OT Spencer Brown. We knew team College of Scouting Director Phil Kreidler made the trip. Now, we know offensive line coach Adrian Klemm also was in attendance. That’s according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, who said Klemm was one of several NFL o-line coaches to make the trip.

From Pauline’s report:

“Offensive line coaches from the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals were on hand for what some described as one of the best offensive line workouts they’ve witnessed in half a dozen years.”

As Pauline’s report notes, a guy like Brown might not be so much of a sleeper anymore. After missing the 2020 season due to Northern Iowa not playing football, Brown was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl. He did enough there to get a throng of scouts to attend yesterday’s workout. And Brown put on a show. A mountain of a man at 6’8/4, 311 pounds, he ran the 40 in the high 4.8’s-low 4.9’s, had a sub-7 second three cone, with a 31.5 inch vertical and 9’9″ broad. Even knowing Pro Day numbers tend to be generous to players, those are incredible numbers. Elite-level athlete type of stuff. With that on his resume, it’s hard seeing Brown getting out of Day Two, even in such a deep offensive tackle class. Pauline rates him as a late-third, early-fourth round selection.

Pittsburgh has spent plenty of time watching small-school offensive linemen. Partly because there are so many talented names from Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz, and Brown. And perhaps partly to have the most throughout evaluation on those guys as possible considering they barely played or had their seasons wiped out entirely.

That information is now updated in our Steelers’ 2021 Pro Day tracker.

