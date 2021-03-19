Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Signing One-Year Deal, Taking ‘Massive Paycut’ To Stay In Pittsburgh

More major news for the Pittsburgh Steelers. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the team, per this tweet from NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to Pittsburgh on a 1 year deal, taking a massive paycut to return to his home over larger offers from divisional rivals and Super Bowl contenders to accommodate Pittsburgh’s tough cap situation. JuJu is staying home. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

She says Smith-Schuster turned down offers from divisional rivals to stay with Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster confirmed the news with this Wolf of Wall Street inspired tweet.

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Financial terms of the deal weren’t immediately released. We’ll update you when those numbers come in. It’s unclear if this deal will have any voidable years attached to it but it would make sense in order to keep his cap charge down even assuming Smith-Schuster took less money.

Biscotti tweets Smith-Schuster had offers from the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Smith-Schuster’s deal with Pittsburgh is one-year, $8 million.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

Smith-Schuster will be a free agent for the 2022 season. It’s clear he’s using this year to bet on himself and the salary cap shooting back up next spring. He’ll get to play with Ben Roethlisberger one more season and reassess his situation.

Developing story.