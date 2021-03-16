Report: Bengals Signing CB Mike Hilton (Update)

The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former Steelers’ CB Mike Hilton, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Bengals aren’t done. They’re signing former #Steelers CB Mike Hilton, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting it’s a four-year deal.

Per @AdamSchefter, it's a 4-year deal for new Bengals slot cornerback Mike Hilton. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) March 16, 2021

UPDATE (3:43 PM): Ian Rapoport says it’s a four year deal worth $24 million. $8.5 million of it in the first year.

Per @Rapsheet, Mike Hilton got a 4-year deal worth $24M with $8.5M in the first year. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🧐 (@Steelersdepot) March 16, 2021

A Monday night report connected the Bengals to Hilton. Now it’s official. Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed but we’ll update this post when they are.

Hilton was a diamond in the rough, a former UDFA deserving of a big payday. One of the top slot cornerbacks in football, Hilton was an excellent blitzer and run defender.

In his four years with the Steelers, Hilton recorded 237 tackles, a whopping 30 of them for a loss, and seven interceptions.

The Steelers retained Cam Sutton, who will take over Hilton’s slot spot in 2021.