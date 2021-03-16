Report: Bengals ‘In The Mix’ For CB Mike Hilton

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost two starters today. They could soon lose a third. According to a tweet from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly in the mix to sign CB Mike Hilton.

#Bengals are also in the mix on CB Mike Hilton, source says. Let's see if they can keep the #Steelers corner in the AFC North. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 16, 2021

Hilton had been a valuable piece to the Steelers’ defense since taking over as their slot corner in 2017. He’s regarded as one of the top nickel cornerbacks in football with a unique blend of run defense, blitzing, and coverage.

Losing Hilton this offseason has been expected for a couple weeks now. But losing him to the Bengals would hurt even more.

Earlier Monday, the Steelers re-signed Cam Sutton to a two-year, $9 million contract. Sutton will be Hilton’s replacement in the slot in 2021.

During the first day of free agency, OLB Bud Dupree signed a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Tennessee Titans while OL Matt Feiler signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. The team is also expected to lose starting WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Alejandro Villanueva, and RB James Conner in addition to Hilton in the coming days.