Report: Ben Roethlisberger’s Contract To Void Five Days After Super Bowl LVI

It took a few extra days, but it looks like we finally have a firm date on when the recently reworked contract of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will officially void.

According to Peter King in his weekly Football Morning in America post, Roethlisberger’s contract that he recently reworked will void five days after Super Bowl LVI has been played.

Assuming this is indeed the void date on Roethlisberger’s contract, the Steelers will not be able to take advantage of the June 1 date when it comes to the quarterback’s dead money. Basically, the Steelers can plan on having a dead money charge in 2022 of $10.34 million as of right now.

As previously reported, the Steelers saved $15.34 million in 2021 salary cap space by redoing Roethlisberger’s contract this past week. As part of that contract redo, Roethlisberger took a $5 million pay cut for the 2021 season and had four voidable years with minimum salaries attached added to his deal, which was originally scheduled to expire after the 2021 season.

When Roethlisberger’s contract voids, he will become a free agent.