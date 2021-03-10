Report: 2021 Salary Cap Set At $182.5 Million Per Team

The NFL salary cap number for the 2021 season has now officially been set and the number is $182.5 million.

The number last year for the league was $198.2 million, so the decrease caused by the pandemic is $15.7 million per team.

The league initially collectively bargained last year that the 2021 floor number would be $175 million. That floor number, however, was bargain up to $180 million a few weeks ago. The NFLPA reportedly told its board of player reps this week that this year’s cap would have dropped to about $155 million if all COVID-related losses had been accounted for.

Where does this put the Steelers? Following the restructure of fullback Derek Watt and accounting for the two exclusive rights tenders signed this week, the Steelers are now $6,187,086 under a cap number of $182.5 million.