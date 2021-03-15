Ravens Sign OG Kevin Zeitler

The Baltimore Ravens have made the NFL’s first move in free agency, signing OG Kevin Zeitler to a three-year deal worth up to $22 million, according to multiple reports Monday morning.

The #Ravens have made their first move in free agency, agreeing to terms with ex-#Giants guard Kevin Zeitler on a 3-year deal worth $22M including $16M fully guaranteed, source said. One of the top interior O-linemen available, Baltimore quickly pounced when Zeitler became free. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

Former Giants’ G Kevin Zeitler reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million including $16 million guaranteed with the Baltimore Ravens, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Zeitler was released by the New York Giants on March 10th, making him eligible to sign at any point. Zeitler comes to the AFC North for a third time after spending parts of his career with the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the last two seasons with the Giants. For his career, he’s started 134 games.

It’s a big upgrade for a Ravens’ offensive line that felt patchwork last season, especially after losing LT Ronnie Stanley to a season-ending ankle injury. And though not a 1:1 replacement, signing Zeitler could help ease the pain of trading RT Orland Brown Jr. Brown has requested a trade so he can play left tackle elsewhere.