Rapoport: Ola Adeniyi Signing One-Year Deal With Titans

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi is signing a one-year deal to join Bud Dupree and the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport via agent Erik Burkhardt.

Former #Steelers OLB/special teams ace Ole Adeniyi is signing with the #Titans on a 1-year deal, per @ErikBurkhardt. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Adeniyi was signed by the Steelers as a UDFA in 2018. A training camp darling, he never put it together during the regular season. He quickly lost out to Alex Highsmith for #3 OLB duties last year and when he become the #3 following Bud Dupree’s injury, he failed to make much of an impact. Adeniyi is still searching for his first sack. But he did well on the Steelers’ kick and punt coverage units. The signing of Miles Killebrew will mitigate Adeniyi’s loss there.

In three years with the team, Adeniyi recorded 25 total tackles and three forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh has zero outside linebacker depth behind Highsmith and T.J. Watt. They are surely to address the position either with a low-level free agent signing of their own and/or a draft pick. This year’s crop of EDGE defenders, however, isn’t particularly strong.

Update (12:38 PM): Ola Adeniyi tweeted out a photo of him signing his deal with the Titans.