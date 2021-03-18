Rapoport: Jets ‘Having Conversations’ With WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (Update)

The New York Jets may wind up signing multiple of the top free agent wide receivers this offseason. After inking Corey Davis to a three-year deal, the Jets are reportedly interested in also bringing in JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Interesting development in the WR market: The #Jets have been having conversations with #Steelers FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, sources say, a potential target in their offense. Despite having signed Corey Davis, NYJ may not be done adding playmakers. Smith-Schuster is one to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

The Jets have long been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Smith-Schuster. Though the signing of Davis may have seemed to take New York out of the running, they have plenty of cap space. And the New England Patriots, signing TEs Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, showed you can load up at one position.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

Smith-Schuster would be reunited with his former college QB Sam Darnold, though it’s unclear for how long. Darnold could be traded this offseason if the Jets plan on taking QB Zach Wilson with the #2 pick of April’s draft.

Smith-Schuster’s market has been quiet since the legal tampering period opened up. The wide receiver market in general seems soft. It’s possible Smith-Schuster would take a one-year deal, improve his value in 2021, and try to cash in again in 2022 when the cap will shoot back up.

Update (11:26 AM): Mike Garafolo notes the Steelers haven’t closed the door on re-signing Smith-Schuster either.