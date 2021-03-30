Ohio State RB Trey Sermon Has Met With Steelers; Was Told They Like His Game

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon isn’t considered one of the top three at his position in this year’s draft class, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers have some significant interest in him just the same.

Sermon said Tuesday during his post pro day media session that he has had meetings with the Steelers during the pre-draft process and that he feels those really went well. He added he feels like the Steelers like his game because they told him as much during the meetings.

The Steelers had general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin present at the Ohio State pro day on Tuesday and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was there as well.

Sermon transferred to Ohio State from Oklahoma for the 2020 season. For his college career, Sermon rushed for 2,946 yards and 26 touchdowns on 455 total carries. Additionally, he had 48 receptions in college for 486 yards and three touchdowns.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that Sermon is a very versatile back and that NFL teams are getting a player in him that does not have a lot of overall mileage on him.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis also said Tuesday he’s met with the Steelers during the pre-draft process. He said he’s had ‘standard communication’ with the Steelers over Zoom.

Per Big Ten Network, Ohio State running back Trey Sermon ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) March 30, 2021