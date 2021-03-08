NFL Release Tracker: Keeping Tabs On 2021 Offseason Contract Terminations

The new NFL league year begins on March 17th, and that is when teams will need to be compliant with the 2021 salary cap number, which has yet to be released. Several teams are already terminating the contracts of players ahead of the start of the new league year and below is a running list of the moves that have been made official by the NFL dating back to the day after the Super Bowl.
If a player is not on the list, it is because he has yet to be officially released. This list also includes only contract terminations, not players who were waived.
|TEAM
|PLAYER
|POS
|COLLEGE
|DESIGNATION
|Cardinals
|Gonzalez, Zane
|K
|Arizona State
|Bengals
|Finney, B.J.
|C
|Kansas State
|Vikings
|Tankersley, Cordrea
|DB
|Clemson
|Football Team
|Smith, Alex
|QB
|Utah
|Saints
|Morstead, Thomas
|P
|Southern Methodist
|Giants
|Mayo, David
|LB
|Texas State
|Giants
|Tate, Golden
|WR
|Notre Dame
|Seahawks
|Gordon, Josh
|WR
|Baylor
|From Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner-At Least One Year
|Seahawks
|Olsen, Greg
|TE
|Miami
|Saints
|Cook, Jared
|TE
|South Carolina
|Saints
|Hill, Josh
|TE
|Idaho State
|Jets
|Anderson, Henry
|DE
|Stanford
|Football Team
|Davis, Thomas
|LB
|Georgia
|Texans
|Williams, Brandon
|DB
|Texas A&M
|Texans
|McCown, Josh
|QB
|Sam Houston State
|Texans
|Killings, D.J.
|DB
|Central Florida
|From Reserve/Opt-Out
|Texans
|Johnson, Duke
|RB
|Miami
|Texans
|Martin, Nick
|C
|Notre Dame
|Broncos
|Casey, Jurrell
|DT
|Southern California
|Titans
|Humphries, Adam
|WR
|Clemson
|Titans
|Milton, Chris
|DB
|Georgia Tech
|Texans
|Vanderdoes, Eddie
|DT
|UCLA
|Non-Football Injury From Reserve/Opt-Out
|Raiders
|Williams, Tyrell
|WR
|Western Oregon
|Injury Settlement
|Texans
|Kelemete, Senio
|G
|Washington
|Eagles
|Jackson, DeSean
|WR
|California
|Panthers
|Palardy, Michael
|P
|Titans
|Failed Physical
|Panthers
|Weatherly, Stephen
|DE
|Vanderbilt
|Packers
|Kirksey, Christian
|LB
|Iowa
|Failed Physical
|Packers
|Wagner, Rick
|G
|Wisconsin
|Falcons
|Allen, Ricardo
|DB
|Purdue
|Falcons
|Bailey, Allen
|DE
|Miami
|Broncos
|Peko, Kyle
|DT
|Oregon State
|From Reserve/Opt-Out
|Panthers
|Short, Kawann
|DT
|Purdue
|Failed Physical
|Panthers
|Hamilton, Woodrow
|DT
|Mississippi
|Saints
|Easton, Nick
|G
|Harvard
|Jaguars
|Correa, Kamalei
|LB
|Boise State
|From Reserve/Left Squad
|Seahawks
|Warmack, Chance
|G
|Alabama
|From Reserve/Opt-Out