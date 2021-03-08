Article

NFL Release Tracker: Keeping Tabs On 2021 Offseason Contract Terminations

The new NFL league year begins on March 17th, and that is when teams will need to be compliant with the 2021 salary cap number, which has yet to be released. Several teams are already terminating the contracts of players ahead of the start of the new league year and below is a running list of the moves that have been made official by the NFL dating back to the day after the Super Bowl.

If a player is not on the list, it is because he has yet to be officially released. This list also includes only contract terminations, not players who were waived.

TEAM PLAYER POS COLLEGE DESIGNATION
Cardinals Gonzalez, Zane K Arizona State
Bengals Finney, B.J. C Kansas State
Vikings Tankersley, Cordrea DB Clemson
Football Team Smith, Alex QB Utah
Saints Morstead, Thomas P Southern Methodist
Giants Mayo, David LB Texas State
Giants Tate, Golden WR Notre Dame
Seahawks Gordon, Josh WR Baylor From Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner-At Least One Year
Seahawks Olsen, Greg TE Miami
Saints Cook, Jared TE South Carolina
Saints Hill, Josh TE Idaho State
Jets Anderson, Henry DE Stanford
Football Team Davis, Thomas LB Georgia
Texans Williams, Brandon DB Texas A&M
Texans McCown, Josh QB Sam Houston State
Texans Killings, D.J. DB Central Florida From Reserve/Opt-Out
Texans Johnson, Duke RB Miami
Texans Martin, Nick C Notre Dame
Broncos Casey, Jurrell DT Southern California
Titans Humphries, Adam WR Clemson
Titans Milton, Chris DB Georgia Tech
Texans Vanderdoes, Eddie DT UCLA Non-Football Injury From Reserve/Opt-Out
Raiders Williams, Tyrell WR Western Oregon Injury Settlement
Texans Kelemete, Senio G Washington
Eagles Jackson, DeSean WR California
Panthers Palardy, Michael P Titans Failed Physical
Panthers Weatherly, Stephen DE Vanderbilt
Packers Kirksey, Christian LB Iowa Failed Physical
Packers Wagner, Rick G Wisconsin
Falcons Allen, Ricardo DB Purdue
Falcons Bailey, Allen DE Miami
Broncos Peko, Kyle DT Oregon State From Reserve/Opt-Out
Panthers Short, Kawann DT Purdue Failed Physical
Panthers Hamilton, Woodrow DT Mississippi
Saints Easton, Nick G Harvard
Jaguars Correa, Kamalei LB Boise State From Reserve/Left Squad
Seahawks Warmack, Chance G Alabama From Reserve/Opt-Out
