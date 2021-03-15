NFL Free Agency 2021: Legal Tampering Period Begins At Noon

The 2021 NFL league year will officially begin on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST but Monday marks a significant day on the league’s calendar ahead of that happening as the legal tampering period will begin at noon eastern time.

Beginning on Monday at 12 noon, New York time, on March 15th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 17th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2020 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 17. However, a contract cannot be executed with a new club until 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 17.

During the legal tampering period we’re sure to see reports of signings around the NFL that should become official on Wednesday and that will include quite a few of the higher-profile players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, some of which might be members of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We shall see if the Steelers choose to legally tamper with any players over the course of the next few days, but it is kind of doubtful they will due to lack of salary cap space.

Last year at this same time the Steelers got on the board early with the signing of fullback Derek Watt. It’s doubtful they will make a splash that big this year, however.

Below are the several Steelers players poised to become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday and they are in alphabetical order.

DT Tyson Alualu, T Zach Banner, P Jordan Berry, RB James Conner, S Jordan Dangerfield, S Sean Davis, QB Joshua Dobbs, OLB Bud Dupree, OLB Jayrone Elliott, G/T Matt Feiler, T Jerald Hawkins, CB Mike Hilton, G Danny Isidora, OLB Cassius Marsh, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, CB Cameron Sutton, T Alejandro Villanueva, ILB Avery Williamson, and DE Chris Wormley.