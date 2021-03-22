New Contract Details For Steelers OL Joe Haeg

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with free agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg over the weekend and we now know the full breakdown of the two-year, $4.6 million deal.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Haeg Banner received a $1 million signing bonus as part the two-year deal and base salaries of $1 million and $2.1 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Joe Haeg (Steelers) two years, $4.6M, $1M signing bonus, salaries $1M, $2.1M; $500K 5th day 2022 lg yr roster bonus — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2021

Haeg’s cap charge in 2021 will be just $1.5 million and his cap charge in 2022 is scheduled to be $3.1 million. He is due a $500,000 roster bonus in March of 2022.

Originally selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts, Haeg played last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The signing of Haeg could ultimately impact the Steelers compensatory draft pick ledger sheet, per Nick Korte of Over the Cap.