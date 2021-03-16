New Contract Details For Steelers CB Cameron Sutton

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms on a new contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton on Monday and we now know the full breakdown of the two-year, $9 million deal.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Sutton received a $3.5 million signing bonus as part of the two-year deal and base salaries of $1 million and $4.5 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Sutton’s cap charge in 2021 will be just $2.75 million and his cap charge in 2022 is scheduled to be $6.25 million. After roster displacement takes place, the Steelers will use just $2.09 million in salary cap space to sign Sutton.