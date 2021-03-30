New 2021 Contract Details For Steelers DT Tyson Alualu

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with defensive tackle Tyson Alualu on a new two-year contract recently and after the former first-round draft pick decided not to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. We now have the details related to Alualu’s two-year contract with the Steelers courtesy of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Update to the wild story from Saturday night: Tyson Alualu’s deal with the #Steelers is two years, $5.5 million with $1.925M guaranteed, per source. Pretty close to the deal he ended up turning down in Jacksonville. https://t.co/9EplSwSCvm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 30, 2021

Per the Tuesday morning report, Alualu’s two-year contract with the Steelers total out at $5.5 million and includes $1.925 million in guaranteed money, which was more than likely the signing bonus given.

Based on those numbers, it looks like Alualu will have a base salary of $1.075 million in 2021 and $2.5 million in 2022. If that is correct, Alualu’s 2021 salary cap charge should be just $2,037,500. Essentially, the Steelers used just $1,257,500 in 2021 salary cap space to sign Alualu after roster displacement takes place.

Alualu reportedly decided against signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Jaguars that would have put $3.5 million in his pocket for the 2021 season. The Steelers deal will pay Alualu $3 million in 2021.