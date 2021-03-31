NFL Draft

Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert Attend Notre Dame’s Pro Day

Though it comes as little surprise, Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have made the trip from Ohio State to Notre Dame and are attending the Fighting Irish’s Pro Day today.

That info comes courtesy of NFL Network’s Michael Giardi.

Notre Dame has several top prospects to watch. At least two of them could be drafted in the first round – linebacker/safety Jeremiah Owusus-Koramoah and offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg. Both would make for good fits with the Steelers. Offensive linemen Aaron Banks and Robert Hainsey, the latter a Pittsburgh native, also fit the Steelers later in the draft.

TE Tommy Tremble is one of the best in-line blockers of the class. The Steelers have shown interest in EDGE Daelin Hayes, likely a Day Three selection, while WR Ben Skowronek is a late Day Three/Priority UDFA candidate.

We’ll see who the third member of the coaching staff made the trip with Tomlin and Colbert. Perhaps it’ll be offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who joined the two yesterday at Ohio State’s workout.

