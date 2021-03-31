LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens Says He’s Talked With Steelers’ LB Coach

During his Wednesday post-Pro Day press conference, LSU linebacker/safety JaCoby Stevens says he spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker coach and that his agent has been in contact with the team.

Stevens did specifically name the person he met with but we can assume it was LBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky.

Stevens had a fantastic workout at his Pro Day today. Weighing in at 6’1, 212 pounds, he ran a 4.5 40 and leapt 42 inches in the vertical. Here are the full numbers and workout of his day courtesy of Brooks Kubena.

JaCoby Stevens is considered a hybrid NFL prospect. A safety. A linebacker. Here’s his individual workout and full data from today: Height: 6-1, 1/8

Weight: 212

Arm: 32 1/4

Wing: 76 1/2

Hand: 9 1/8 40-yard dash: 4.50

Vertical: 42 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches pic.twitter.com/S1z5fNihYG — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 31, 2021

In our scouting report, we noted his versatility and range with a nose for creating the big play. We summed him up this way:

“The talent is there with LSU LB/S JaCoby Stevens, and an NFL team will value his skillset and versatility. However, the NFL front offices are looking for freakish athletes who show a ton of upside and potential. With Stevens, you have a player who will make plays on the back end but has shown on film that when he’s isolated, he struggles.

I project Stevens as a SAM linebacker at the next level. Having him in rotation with guys like Devin Bush, Vince Williams and others from the Steelers linebacker group could provide them with an instinctual hybrid football player.”

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, he’s projected to go in the 5th round. However, after his strong Pro Day, it wouldn’t be a shock to see his stock rise.

LSU nose tackle Tyler Shelvin also says he’s spoken with the Steelers though he didn’t mention specifically who he talked to. Shelvin is one of the draft’s classic nose tackles, weighing in at 350 pounds today. He opted out of the 2020 season.

Check out our full report on Stevens and Shelvin below.