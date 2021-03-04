Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 4, I talk about the Ben Roethlisberger contract adjustment that has now been finalized as of Thursday and why the veteran quarterback needs an extra tip of the cap after seeing the final numbers.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 4)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-4-21-episode-4

