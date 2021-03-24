Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

In Episode 23, I discuss how the 2021 offseason will include a make or break summer for third-year Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 23)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-24-21-episode-23

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n