Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Alex Kozora telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

In Episode 22, I discuss the gaping hole the Steelers have right now on their depth chart at the outside linebacker position and how they are likely to go about filling it.

As always, let us know your thoughts and thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 22)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-23-21-episode-22

