Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 20, a submitted take from our very own Melanie Friedlander in which she discusses why she believes wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made the right decision to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of reports that he turned down more money from other teams to do so.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 20)

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-21-21-episode-20

