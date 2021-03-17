Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 16)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot. The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with myself and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our mind. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.

In Episode 16, I compare the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers to the 2020 New England Patriots.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for listening.

