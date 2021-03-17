Kevin Colbert, Mike Tomlin Attend Georgia Pro Day

Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert are back on the Pro Day circuit, showing up at the Georgia Pro Day Wednesday. That’s according to multiple reports and photos, including one from NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert and HC Mike Tomlin watching ⁦@GeorgiaFootball⁩ edge rusher Azeez Ojulari get ready to bench. The 20-year old measured 6-022 (height), 249 (weight) 34 3/8 (arm) and 10 1/2 (hand). pic.twitter.com/RZP9C6Zikr — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 17, 2021

Spotted at UGA's pro day so far: Raiders Mike Mayock, Vikings Rick Spielman, Falcons Terry Fontenot, Steelers Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert, and Cowboys Dan Quinn (per @AKinkhabwala) https://t.co/XVG0fozuiP — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) March 17, 2021

Colbert and Tomlin may also be standing next to new secondary coach Grady Brown. We’ll try to confirm that throughout the day.

The Bulldogs have a slew of top prospects in this year’s draft, largely on the defensive side of the football. CB Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell are two of the better cornerbacks in this year’s class. Stokes led the team with four interceptions last season while Campbell recorded 29 tackles and picked off one pass. There’s also EDGE rusher Azeez Ojulari, one of the top pass rushers of this class. Last season, he racked up 9.5 sacks and forced four fumbles.

On offense, Georgia has two draft eligible offensive linemen. Highlighted by center Trey Hill, a projected Day Two pick, who weighed in at 6’3/4, 319 pounds. He began his college career at guard before moving to center and profiles as a mauler in the run game. There’s also Ben Cleveland, one of the largest players in the draft at 6’6, 345 pounds. He has a chance to be taken on Day Three.

Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy tweeted out weigh-ins for the key Georgia prospects.

Georgia pro-day official measurements: Richard LeCounte

HT: 5104

WT: 196

Hand: 9

Arm: 31 5/8

Wing: 77 4/8 Azeez Ojulari

6022

249

10 4/8

34 3/8 👀

82 4/8 Eric Stokes

6005

194

9 1/8 (left)

32 6/8 👀

78 Tyson Campbell

6010

193

9

32

75 4/8 Trey Hill

6034

319

9 3/8

33 5/8

80 3/8 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 17, 2021

This is the second Pro Day Tomlin and Colbert have attended. They showed up for Clemson’s workout last week. Be sure to follow our Pro Day tracker which we update almost daily.

