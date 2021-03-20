JuJu Says Twitch Sessions With NFL Uniform Swapping Is Just Him ‘Messing Around’

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster created quite a stir ahead of free agency starting when he hosted an online Twitch session that included him playing the game Fortnite while with his character wearing uniforms of a few different NFL teams.

At one point, Smith-Schuster’s Fortnite character wore a Miami Dolphins uniform and that news heavily circulated on social media. After re-signing with the Steelers on Friday, Smith-Schuster was interviewed by Taylor Bisciotti of the NFL Network and he was asked about that Twitch session and specifically, if he had considered signing with the Dolphins during his brief free agency period.

“A lot of people say that the hair for Miami,” Smith-Schuster said of his blue-colored hair. “It was lighter, now it’s darker, like Jacksonville.”

Smith-Schuster was the interrupted by Bisciotti and asked if he just enjoys messing around with people while online.

“Yeah, I think honestly, I think it was more so, you know, just messing around, playing around and using that to my advantage,” Smith-Schuster said. “But at the end of the day, I’m happy where I’m at.”

Smith-Schuster certainly knows how to attract crowds of people and especially on his multiple social media outlets. He’s also not hard to spot out in public just the same and especially now that he has blue hair. Speaking of his hair color, Smith-Schuster was asked if that blue will be changed to Steelers colors now that he’s re-signed with the team.

“Coach T. has talked about it,” Smith-Schuster said. “I don’t know. We’ll see. I’m going to just change it as the time goes on.”