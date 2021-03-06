Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer Asking For Prayers For Hospitalized Infant Son

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers on this Saturday after his 9-month-old son, Christian, woke up in his own blood and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The infant is currently in the hospital and Switzer’s Saturday afternoon tweets indicated that the doctors are still working to find the source of the bleeding and that his son will need a blood transfusion.

Switzer spent two seasons with the Steelers from 2018 and 2019, catching 44 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown. He signed with the Cleveland Browns this past season as a member of their practice squad.

We certainly send our best and prayers to the Switzer family in hope that Christian recoveries quickly and fully.