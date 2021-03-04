Details Of Ben Roethlisberger’s New Contract

Are you ready for the details on the new contract for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger? Well, it looks like we have them.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network it sounds like Roethlisberger took a $5 million pay cut in 2021 and thus will pocket $14 million this season instead of $19 million. It also sounds like Roerghlisberger added four voidable years to his deal so that all but $1.075 million of the $14 million he’s now due in 2021 can be prorated out.

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's new contract for 2021 utilizes a signing bonus, minimum base salary and voidable years to free up about $15 million of cap space, per source. Big Ben takes a $5M paycut, from $19M to $14M, giving the team much-needed breathing room. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 4, 2021

Assuming these details from Pelissero are correct, the new contract signed by Roethlisberger will result in his cap number dropping $15.34 million in total.

Roethlisberger was essentially given a signing bonus of $12.925 million. In totality, it sounds like Roethlisberger’s contract has become a one-year, $14 million deal as his voidable years are just that. The Steelers stand to have $10.34 million in dead money if 2021 is Roethlisberger’s final season.

We are now waiting to see the voidable language on Roethlisberger’s new contract as it relates to dates and such because the June 1 rule might could play into this next offseason to help lessen the immediate dead money hit in 2022.